John Ondrasik rewrites his song 'Superman' to remember Israeli hostages held in Gaza

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

People are using an old hit song to call attention to Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPERMAN (IT'S NOT EASY)")

FIVE FOR FIGHTING: (Singing) I'm more than a bird. I'm more than a plane.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

"Superman" has been connected to the news before. Back in 2001, it was an anthem for 9/11 first responders. It was written by John Ondrasik, better known by his stage name Five for Fighting.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING: I happened to be in London on 9/11. You know, while I was over there, various news organizations were using "Superman" to recognize the heroes that ran into those buildings.

MARTÍNEZ: Here's what happened more recently. After Hamas took Israeli hostages, a hostage's mother requested the song to call attention to her son, 24-year-old Alon Ohel.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING: So when they reached out, I'm like, of course. I'm honored to do this. And very quickly, it became clear that "Superman" should be the song.

INSKEEP: That was the song, but one of the lyrics didn't feel right. Here's the original version.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPERMAN (IT'S NOT EASY)")

FIVE FOR FIGHTING: (Singing) Found way to lie about a home I'll never see.

I couldn't have that line, a home I'll never see, because we all hope and pray they will see - and many of the hostages have come home.

MARTÍNEZ: So Ondrasik changed those lyrics, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPERMAN (FOR ALON, THE HOSTAGES, AND THEIR FAMILIES)")

FIVE FOR FIGHTING: (Singing) Found a way to fly to a home I will soon see.

To me, this is a moral issue. It's not political. It's not religious. Everybody should be demanding to release the hostages. It'll put much more pressure on Israel to end this war.

INSKEEP: Last year, Ondrasik performed "Superman" at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Ohel's brother played the piano.

MARTÍNEZ: Ondrasik says the next time he plays the song, he hopes Ohel will be at his side.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPERMAN (FOR ALON, THE HOSTAGES, AND THEIR FAMILIES)")

FIVE FOR FIGHTING: This is for Alon, all the hostages and their families. May they be home soon.

(Singing) I can't stand to fly. I'm not that naive. I'm just out to find the better part of me. I'm more than... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.