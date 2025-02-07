© 2025 MTPR
Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! It’s a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.
Celebrate MTPR's 60th anniversary with us!
The Dogist on why we need dogs more than ever

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranJames DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:48 AM MST

The Dogist, Elias Weiss Friedman /

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode Who counts as a significant other?

In a fractured world, dogs can provide unconditional love and companionship. Photographer Elias Weiss Friedman says that's why more Americans are centering their lives around their pups.

About Elias Weiss Friedman

Elias Weiss Friedman is a photographer, author, and the creator of the online platform "The Dogist," where he's shared photos of the over 50,000 dogs he's photographed. His book This Dog Will Change your Life comes out in June 2025.

The Dogist, Elias Weiss Friedman /

He has also partnered with philanthropic organizations such as Puppies Behind Bars, The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, Best Friends Animal Society, the ASPCA, The Guide Dog Foundation, and Canine Companions for Independence.

The Dogist, Elias Weiss Friedman /

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
