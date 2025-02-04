© 2025 MTPR
Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! Join us February 7th at 6 p.m. for a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.

Trump puts tariffs on Canada and Mexico on hold in last-minute deals

By Jackie Northam,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 4, 2025 at 1:53 AM MST

Canada and Mexico struck last-minute deals with President Trump to pause 25% tariffs on a broad range of their goods.

