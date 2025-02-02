© 2025 MTPR
Come celebrate MTPR's 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! It's a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.
Celebrate MTPR's 60th anniversary with us!
What counts as a good night's sleep, according to science

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published February 2, 2025 at 6:10 AM MST

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Professor Nicole Tang about sleep quality and why it's difficult to define and measure.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
