A look at how one family keeps traditions alive at a rodeo extravaganza in Colorado

When Gerardo "Jerry" Diaz takes a rodeo stage, he makes a grand entrance wearing a riding suit and a wide-brimmed sombrero decorated with gold and silver embroidery. He is a fourth-generation charro, continuing the traditions that originated with his great-grandfather over 150 years ago. He has produced some of the world's largest Mexican rodeo shows, where he performs with his wife, Staci, and his son, Nicolas.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Jerry Diaz, Staci Diaz and Nicolas Diaz pose for a photo after the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza's grand finale.

The Diaz family will be performing again at the National Western Stock Show this weekend for the 30th anniversary of their Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza in Denver, Colo. The show features Mexican-style bull riding, trick roping, mariachi music, Portuguese-style bullfights and more, all choreographed by Jerry. The family partners with local groups, including Adelita de Colorado, Flor de Aguilena and the Rough Stock Riders, to put on the performance.

In Mexico, a charro is a horseman from the countryside with a history dating back to the 16th century. This cattling culture originated when the Spanish brought horses to the Americas, but it transformed into a Mexican tradition when Indigenous laborers gained status as skilled ranchers. The Indigenous people also transformed the Spanish attire into the iconic charro outfit through their artisanal craftsmanship and sourcing local elements to add embroidery and metal work.

Today, charrería is the national sport of Mexico and is often practiced in the Southwest United States.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Escaramuza Flor de Aguileña perform a sidesaddle synchronized routine for the audience.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Left: Naiomy Torres, leader of Escaramuza Flor de Aguileña, wears a decorative Our Lady of Guadalupe broach. Center: Charro Manuel Sanchez, from Rancho Flaquito Perez, poses for a photo backstage. Right: A horse's braided mane at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.

Amanda Lopez for NPR / Charros prepare for an event called "El Paso de la Muerte," or "Death Pass." In El Paso de la Muerte, a charro must jump from his horse to the bare back of a wild horse until it stops bucking.

Escaramuza is the only female equestrian event in charreria. The women ride sidesaddle, inspired by the fearless adelitas — women fighters in the Mexican Revolution. At the extravaganza, women also partake in folklórico dance, and Staci Diaz showcases her renowned stallion dance. Her upbringing is similar to Jerry's: "My background comes from horses too. I was raised performing, my grandparents were performers, so our bond with our horses is everything … they become part of you; they become family."

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR. / Amanda Lopez for NPR. Sophia Barragan, Bethany Diaz and Isabel Moreno Jacobo, members of the Escaramuzitas Adelitas de Colorado, pose for a photo while they wait to perform with the stick horses at the National Western Stock Show's Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Adeliza Quezada and Iliana Quezada, of Escaramuza Flor de Aguileña, a baile folklórico dancer, and matadors Jorge DeliJorge and Issac Leal Montalvo pose for a photo backstage.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR. / Amanda Lopez for NPR. Young ropers wait backstage before their performance at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.

With both Jerry and Staci raised among rodeo culture, it is no surprise that children are also part of the extravaganza. They can be seen sporting colorful dresses and cowboy outfits echoing those of the seasoned performers. The main difference being that they take the stage on stick horses for their choreography.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR A member of the Westernaires performs tricks during the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza in Denver, Colo.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Aaron Corral (left), a member of the Rough Stock Riders, and Alfredo Olivia, the director of the Rough Stock Riders (right), pose for photos backstage at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Fans cheer on performers at the National Western Stock Show during the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza on Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver, Colo.

The family is based in Texas and spends hours each day training, and it can take years — even up to a decade — to get a horse to the level of competition that the audience gets to see. Staci says what she hopes the audience leaves a performance with is "a beautiful image in their mind of the culture and the tradition and the history. I want them to feel as happy as we do while we're out there performing for them."

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Gerardo "Jerry" Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro, addresses the charros and performers backstage at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. Jerry and his family produce the event every year.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Singer Lluvia Vega (from left), Nicolas Diaz backstage and Diaz performing as El Zorro during the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.

/ Amanda Lopez for NPR / Amanda Lopez for NPR Staci Diaz and her horse prepare to entertain the audience at the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza with their performance called "Liberty Horse."

Amanda Lopez is a photojournalist based in Denver and LA. You can see more of Amanda's work on her website, AmandaLopezPhoto.com, or on Instagram, at @snapshotlopes.

