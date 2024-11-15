Why you need to see a total solar eclipse before you die

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Making sense of the sun

Science journalist David Baron is an umbraphile, an eclipse chaser. He says a solar eclipse is the ultimate experience of awe--a reminder of our profound relationship with the sun.

About David Baron

David Baron is a science journalist and author of American Eclipse: A Nation's Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World and The Beast in the Garden. He has formerly served as science correspondent for NPR and as chair in astrobiology at the Library of Congress.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fio Geiran and edited by Katie Monteleone. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

