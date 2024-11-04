© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's the last day of the 2024 campaign. Here's where Harris and Trump are going

By Deepa Shivaram,
Franco OrdoñezAsma KhalidDanielle Kurtzleben Stephen Fowler
Published November 4, 2024 at 5:54 AM MST
Left: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on Nov. 4., in Raleigh, N.C. Right: US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Mich., on Nov. 3.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Left: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on Nov. 4., in Raleigh, N.C. Right: US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Mich., on Nov. 3.

Updated November 04, 2024 at 11:06 AM ET

Election Day is tomorrow. That means one last mad dash by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris to try to drum up excitement and motivate supporters to get to the polls in a race that polls have shown as essentially tied — and one big symbolic hurrah at the end, for each of them.

Trump will wrap up with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., where he closed out his 2016 win — and went back to in 2020, noting he was "a little superstitious."

Harris, who has called herself the "underdog" of the 2024 race, will end with a concert at the "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous in the ultimate underdog movie.

Former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Dorton Arena on Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the Dorton Arena on Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.

Here's what the rest of the day looks like.

Trump kicks off in North Carolina

Trump's Raleigh venue — Dorton Arena — was one of his stops on the final day of the campaign in 2016. But unlike 2016, 2020, and even earlier in 2024, Trump took the stage in front of a less-than-capacity crowd in the roughly 7,500-person arena.

Starting 50 minutes late, Trump projected optimism about his chances Tuesday and claimed to be winning in all seven swing states.

“I hate the expression, actually, but it's ours to lose,” he said. “Does that make sense to you? It's ours to lose.”

Republicans carried North Carolina for decades, with the exception of former President Barack Obama in 2008. Trump won it twice.

But the race with Harris has been very competitive, and Trump has spent more time in North Carolina than in Pennsylvania — another state that is key to his path to victory. In the western part of the state, Hurricane Helene devastated multiple counties and threatened to upend the voting process.

President Biden dropped off doughnuts to campaign volunteers organized by AFSCME/AFL-CIO in Scranton, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2024.
Ting Shen / AFP
/
AFP
President Biden dropped off doughnuts to campaign volunteers organized by AFSCME/AFL-CIO in Scranton, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2024.

The governor's race, where unpopular GOP nominee Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has faced numerous controversies, threatens to drag down Trump at the top of the ticket.

Harris starts in Scranton, Pa. — the hometown of Joe Biden

Harris is spending her entire day in Pennsylvania, starting in Scranton — an odd choice, perhaps, given that she has been trying to draw some distinctions between herself and President Biden.

A woman holds a sign at a rally organized by the Democratic party in Reading, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2024.
Carmen Russell-Sluchansky / WHYY
/
WHYY
A woman holds a sign at a rally organized by the Democratic party in Reading, Pa., on Nov. 2, 2024.

Biden hasn't been out on the trail much. But on Saturday, he made one of his very few campaign stops in Scranton. He'll be at the White House on Monday when Harris speaks to canvassers before they head out to knock on doors.

They'll both be in Pennsylvania's 'Latino corridor'

Both candidates have been fighting to win over Latino voters in Pennsylvania this year. There are about 580,000 Latino voters living in the state, most of them with Puerto Rican ties.

Democrats found a new opening after a comedian called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" during Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, touching off outrage in the Latino community.

Former President Donald Trump watches the Pittsburgh Steelers play a home game against the New York Jets on Oct. 20, 2024
Evan Vucci / AP
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump watches the Pittsburgh Steelers play a home game against the New York Jets on Oct. 20, 2024

Trump is slated to hold a rally in Reading at 2 p.m. ET, while Harris is having one in Allentown, an hour's drive up the Hwy. 222 corridor. Afterward, she'll stop by a Puerto Rican restaurant in Reading with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Second-last stops: dueling Pittsburgh rallies

Before they head off to their big finales, each candidate will stop in Steeltown. Trump is slated to hold a rally here at 6 p.m. ET, while Harris will give remarks at her rally around 8:30 p.m. ET. Both candidates have spent a lot of time in Pittsburgh, a former Democratic bastion when the Republicans have made major inroads, during the campaign. Harris will be joined by D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information