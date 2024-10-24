© 2024 MTPR
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 24, 2024 at 1:39 AM MDT

Israel’s military has laid siege to northern parts of Gaza. U.S. says North Korea has sent troops to Russia for training. Many voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania focus on the issue of abortion.

