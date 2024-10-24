Morning news brief
Israel’s military has laid siege to northern parts of Gaza. U.S. says North Korea has sent troops to Russia for training. Many voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania focus on the issue of abortion.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Your donation of any amount helps support this community service you rely on.
Israel’s military has laid siege to northern parts of Gaza. U.S. says North Korea has sent troops to Russia for training. Many voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania focus on the issue of abortion.
Copyright 2024 NPR