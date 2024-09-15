Trump is safe after shots fired in apparent 'attempted assassination' in Florida

Updated September 15, 2024 at 18:34 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump is safe after shots were fired at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., while Trump was golfing there on Sunday afternoon.

Local officials also said they had a suspect in custody, without providing further details. The FBI said it is investigating the shooting as an attempted assassination — making it the second time a gunman targeted Trump in just two months.

In July, the Republican presidential nominee was wounded by a gunshot at a rally in Butler, Pa.

In a news conference on Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the Secret Service alerted local authorities about multiple gunshots at the course around 1:30 pm ET.

According to Bradshaw, a Secret Service agent who was stationed one hole ahead of Trump spotted an AK-style rifle sticking out of a fence at the golf course. The agent "immediately engaged" with the person holding the rifle. That's when the gunman took off in a black Nissan. A spokesperson for the Secret Service said agents opened fire at the individual.

Bradshaw said the suspect was about 300 to 500 yards from Trump. "With a rifle and scope like that, it's not a long distance," he said. He added that the suspect left two book bags and a GoPro camera.

A witness was able to provide authorities with the suspect's car model and license plate, according to Bradshaw. Officers later identified the gunman on I-95 heading north to Martin County. The suspect is currently in custody.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder told WPLG that the suspect was “relatively calm” when detained. “He was not displaying a lot of emotions. Never asked, ‘What is this about?’” Snyder added. Authorities have not provided the suspect’s name.

Trump 'safe and well'

In an email sent out by his campaign, Trump wrote "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (Ohio) said he spoke to Trump after the shooting. “I'm glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits,” he wrote on X.

Local officials said the whole golf course would have been surrounded if it had been a sitting president. But for a presidential nominee, there were only some Secret Service agents with him and the shrubbery surrounding the golf course made detection harder.

"The threat level is high," Rafael Barros, Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Office, told news reporters, adding that “we have increased the amount of assets.” He added, "We live in dangerous times."

The White House said President Biden and Vice President Harris were also briefed about the security incident at the Trump International golf course.

"They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the statement said. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also been briefed and is monitoring the situation, his office said.

The Secret Service also briefed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about the incident, and he praised the Secret Service for their quick work.

