© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Butte completes primary recount

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:51 PM MDT
Election workers process ballots during Butte’s recount. Republican and Democrat state lawmakers, local candidates, and a representative from the Montana Secretary of State’s office observed the recount.
John Hooks
Election workers process ballots during Butte’s recount. Republican and Democrat state lawmakers, local candidates, and a representative from the Montana Secretary of State’s office observed the recount.

Local election officials in Butte Tuesday completed a full recount of June’s primary election. A district court judge ordered the county to review the count after it came to light that more than a thousand absentee ballots had accidentally been counted twice.

Tuesday’s recount did not change the outcome in any race for the state Legislature or statewide office in June’s primary.

Butte-Silver Bow Election Clerk Linda Sajor-Joyce said her office did an internal audit after seeing that more votes were counted than ballots submitted.

Sajor-Joyce said in court documents human error led to the initial incorrect count. Election workers accidentally counted about eleven hundred votes– about 10 percent of total– twice.

After doing a hand count of ballots Monday, election workers ran every ballot through a vote counting machine.

Republican and Democrat state lawmakers observed the recount. They were there as part of a state senate special committee tasked with investigating the cause of the counting error.

Committee members declined to comment on the recount.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information