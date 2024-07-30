Hamas says its top leader was killed in Iran

Updated July 31, 2024 at 01:00 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Palestinian militant group Hamas said that its top leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran. In a statement released on Wednesday, the group said he was killed in an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after participating in the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israeli officials said they had "no comment" when asked about the Tehran attack.

The news comes just hours after Israel said it hadkilled a top commander of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in an airstrike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut in retaliation for the Saturday killing of 12 children in a rocket attack on Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel blames Hezbollah for the attack. Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia and political movement supported by Iran, has denied it was involved.

In a statement late Tuesday, Israel's military said "Israeli Air Force fighter jets eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist organization's most senior military commander and the head of its Strategic Unit, Fuad Shukr 'Sayyid Muhsan,' in the area of Beirut."

Israel did not say how it determined the Hezbollah commander was killed or provide evidence of his death. Hezbollah has not commented on Tuesday's strike in Beirut or whether Shukr died.

Israel had made it clear that it would retaliate for Saturday's rocket attack it blamed on Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah crossed the red line," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote on X Tuesday.

A large explosion ripped through the streets of southern Beirut Tuesday evening after Israeli forces struck an apartment building, leaving it partially collapsed. Police closed off the roads and an ambulance wailed its way to the area. People were shouting, “My family was inside, my family is inside!” as they ran toward the explosion.

The strike came as the international community has been urging restraint from both sides, fearing that an escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border could spark an all-out war.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said: "Our aim is not for war, but we are well-prepared for it."

He added that Israel is "in continuous dialogue" with the United States and its military, "especially tonight."

