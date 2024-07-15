© 2024 MTPR
RNC holds Trump's nominating convention this week. Follow NPR for live updates

By NPR Washington Desk
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM MDT
The ceiling of the Fiserv Forum is shown on the day before the Republican National Convention on Sunday in Milwaukee. Delegates, politicians and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place Monday through Thursday.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
The ceiling of the Fiserv Forum is shown on the day before the Republican National Convention on Sunday in Milwaukee. Delegates, politicians and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place Monday through Thursday.

Republicans kick off their four-day national convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday, an event that culminates with party delegates officially nominating former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick. Trump is expected to deliver a speech just days after being injured in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a rally in Butler, Pa.

In addition to Trump, other speakers include his vice presidential pick as well as party leaders and rising stars. The Republican Party has given each of the four days a theme:

  • Monday: Make America Wealthy Once Again
  • Tuesday: Make America Safe Once Again
  • Wednesday: Make America Strong Once Again
  • Thursday: Make America Great Once Again

Follow NPR's live blog coverage of the convention

Copyright 2024 NPR

