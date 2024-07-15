© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the RNC this week

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM MDT
NPR

Republicans will hold former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention this week in Milwaukee — just days after an assassination attempt at one of his campaign rallies — and NPR will provide special coverage Monday through Thursday.

Click on the play button below for on-air NPR analysis from Milwaukee on Monday and Tuesday starting at 10 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday and Thursday — the days Trump's vice presidential pick and then the former president himself are expected to speak — tune in at 9 p.m. for live video special coverage. You can also listen on many public radio stations as well as on the NPR app.

And follow our live blog here for context and analysis throughout each of the four days — as well as fact checking of speeches and color from inside and outside the convention hall. Watch the live convention proceedings here, on the blog or on our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Heidi Glenn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information