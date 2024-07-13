© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

A tourist under attack in San Francisco was saved by an unlikely duo

By Scott Simon
Published July 13, 2024 at 6:08 AM MDT

San Francisco's latest crime-fighting duo doesn't wear capes. Nor anything at all.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information