What has helped you afford housing in this market? We want to hear from you

By Jennifer Ludden,
Marisa Peñaloza
Published July 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM MDT

Record numbers of Americans continue to face unaffordable rent and home prices since housing costs spiked during the pandemic, and then mortgage rates shot up. Given the country’s massive housing shortage, economists say the pain won’t end soon.

If this has forced you to change your plans, get creative about your living situation or rethink your dreams, NPR wants to hear from you!

Sharing your story will help us understand what the high cost of housing means for people’s lives. We may contact you to find out more and ask if you’d be willing to do an interview.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country.
Marisa Peñaloza is a senior producer on NPR's National Desk.
