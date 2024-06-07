© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Independent PSC candidate qualifies for general election ballot

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:42 PM MDT

An independent candidate for the Public Service Commission’s northwestern district says she has gathered enough signatures to get herself on the ballot, pending verification by elections officials. Elena Evans, an Environmental Health Manager for the city of Missoula, is mounting a challenge to incumbent commissioner, Republican Jennifer Fielder, in the general election. Fielder’s race was the only uncontested seat for the PSC in the primary.

Evans began collecting signatures in April, and says she has met the requirements to appear on the ballot in November. A spokesperson for the Montana Secretary of State’s Office says they have received her declaration and filing fee, and are now verifying the signatures Evans’ campaign gathered. The deadline for certification of the General Election ballot is August 22nd.
Tags
Montana News Montana Public Service CommissionPublic Service Commission
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information