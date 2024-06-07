Independent PSC candidate qualifies for general election ballot

An independent candidate for the Public Service Commission’s northwestern district says she has gathered enough signatures to get herself on the ballot, pending verification by elections officials. Elena Evans, an Environmental Health Manager for the city of Missoula, is mounting a challenge to incumbent commissioner, Republican Jennifer Fielder, in the general election. Fielder’s race was the only uncontested seat for the PSC in the primary.

Evans began collecting signatures in April, and says she has met the requirements to appear on the ballot in November. A spokesperson for the Montana Secretary of State’s Office says they have received her declaration and filing fee, and are now verifying the signatures Evans’ campaign gathered. The deadline for certification of the General Election ballot is August 22nd.