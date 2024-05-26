Sunday Puzzle: Name these iconic U.S. summer vacation destinations!

On-air challenge: Summer is almost here, and you may be thinking about places to travel this year I'm going to describe some tourist destinations in the United States. The initial letters of the descriptions are also the initials of the places. You name them.



Ex. Washington Home --> WHITE HOUSE

Gigantic Chasm Pilgrims Reached Edifice So Big Assorted Casinos Merchandise Offered Abundantly Newlywed Fun Literature Omnibus Collection Blues Scene 'Frisco Waterfront Magma Suddenly Heaved Yields Nature's Panorama Rockettes Can Manage Here



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from the noted crossword constructor and editor Peter Gordon. Think of a famous film with a three-word title (six letters in the first word, three letters in the second, and four letters in the last), in which the first and last words are rhymes for consecutive numbers. What movie is it?

Challenge answer: "Heaven Can Wait"

Winner: Tom Hergert of St. Cloud, Minnesota

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Bob Fecho, of New York City. Think of a well-known actor of the past whose last name is also a brand name. Remove the last letter of the actor's first name and you'll have a product produced by that brand. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 30th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR