'Wait Wait' for May 18, 2024: With Not My Job guest Maya Hawke

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Alzo Slade, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Maya Hawke and panelists Negin Farsad, Adam Burke and Faith Salie. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Joe Vs The Volcano; Mr. Cheese's Last Tour; Interoffice Romance

Panel Questions

A New Irish Goodbye

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories of well-meaning gifts that didn't quite work, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz singer and actor Maya Hawke on birdwatchers

Musician and actor Maya Hawke had a breakout year 2019, when she landed the role of Robin in Stranger Things and released her first two singles. She's gonna do it all again in 2024, with a new album called Chaos Angel, a role in Pixar's Inside Out 2, and a new movie called Wildcat, which just so happens to be directed by her dad, Ethan.

Panel Questions

The Quest For a New Word For Quest; A Graduation Situation

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Another Reason To Go Outside; How To Get Some Free Bubbly; The Perfect Conversation Partner

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that they're retiring their animatronic band, what's next for Chuck E. Cheese?

