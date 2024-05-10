© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Campus protests continue, police make arrests and clear encampments

By Megan Farmer,
Matt BowlerTyrone TurnerBeth LaBerge
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:04 PM MDT
Students and protesters raise peace signs in the air while listening to speakers at the encampment for Palestine on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington Quad in Seattle. Large crowds amassed ahead of a speech by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the HUB on UW's campus.
Megan Farmer/KUOW
Students and protesters raise peace signs in the air while listening to speakers at the encampment for Palestine on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington Quad in Seattle. Large crowds amassed ahead of a speech by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at the HUB on UW's campus.

University of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are among the latest campuses to witness police action linked to the war in Gaza.

In Cambridge, police in riot gear dismantled a Pro-Palestinian encampment on the MIT campus early this morning. At least 10 students were arrested. It was a similar scene at Penn in Philadelphia.

In Tucson last night, campus police tear-gassed protestors and tore down their encampment.

We take a look at some other schools from the week.

Washington

Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.
/ Megan Farmer/KUOW
/
Megan Farmer/KUOW
Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.
'14,500 dead children' is written in red paint on a handmade sign within the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington campus Quad in Seattle.
/ Megan Farmer/KUOW
/
Megan Farmer/KUOW
'14,500 dead children' is written in red paint on a handmade sign within the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington campus Quad in Seattle.
Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.
/ Megan Farmer/KUOW
/
Megan Farmer/KUOW
Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.
University of Washington students and protesters amassed at the encampment for Palestine, also known as the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on the campus Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
/ Megan Farmer/KUOW
/
Megan Farmer/KUOW
University of Washington students and protesters amassed at the encampment for Palestine, also known as the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on the campus Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
An eye wash station and medic tent are shown at the encampment for Palestine on the University of Washington Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.
/ Megan Farmer/KUOW
/
Megan Farmer/KUOW
An eye wash station and medic tent are shown at the encampment for Palestine on the University of Washington Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.
The east entrance to the University of Washington Quad and encampment for Palestine is shown barricaded following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at UW's HUB on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.
/ Megan Farmer/KUOW
/
Megan Farmer/KUOW
The east entrance to the University of Washington Quad and encampment for Palestine is shown barricaded following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at UW's HUB on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.

California

A group of protestors at UC San Diego carry a large Palestinian flag over their heads during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024.
/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS
/
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
A group of protestors at UC San Diego carry a large Palestinian flag over their heads during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024.
Prayer takes place at UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024.
/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS
/
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Prayer takes place at UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024.
Pro-Israel counter-protesters hold Israeli flags outside the pro-Palestinian encampment at UC San Diego, May 5, 2024.
/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS
/
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Pro-Israel counter-protesters hold Israeli flags outside the pro-Palestinian encampment at UC San Diego, May 5, 2024.
Tents are set up at the UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024.
/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS
/
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Tents are set up at the UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024.
Pro-Israel counter-protesters wear and wave Israeli flags near the UC San Diego pro-Palestinian encampment, May 5, 2024.
/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS
/
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
Pro-Israel counter-protesters wear and wave Israeli flags near the UC San Diego pro-Palestinian encampment, May 5, 2024.
UC San Diego students rally during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024.
/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS
/
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
UC San Diego students rally during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024.
Sohrab F., alongside fellow pro-Palestinian student activists, meets with San Francisco State Uuniversity President Lynn Mahoney at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the students who have camped out on campus.
/ Beth LaBerge/KQED
/
Beth LaBerge/KQED
Sohrab F., alongside fellow pro-Palestinian student activists, meets with San Francisco State Uuniversity President Lynn Mahoney at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the students who have camped out on campus.
SFSU President Lynn Mahoney meets at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the pro-Palestinian student activists who have camped out on campus.
/ Beth LaBerge/KQED
/
Beth LaBerge/KQED
SFSU President Lynn Mahoney meets at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the pro-Palestinian student activists who have camped out on campus.

Washington D.C.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters march on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Pro-Palestinian protesters march on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protestors hug each other on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Pro-Palestinian protestors hug each other on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
Protestors and police face each other during protests on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Protestors and police face each other during protests on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters continue demonstration on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Pro-Palestinian protesters continue demonstration on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Pro-Palestinian protesters on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.
Tags
NPR News
Megan Farmer
Matt Bowler
Tyrone Turner
Tyrone Turner is WAMU’s visuals editor. In that role, Turner pursues his own photo and video journalism as well as leads the newsroom in improving its visual storytelling.Before taking this role, Turner worked as an award-winning freelance photographer with clients such as National Geographic, The New York Times and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. His projects have taken him around the world, though much of his recent work has centered on his native New Orleans and the issues of rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina and the disappearing wetlands of coastal Louisiana.From 1998- 2000, Turner and his wife were fellows with the Institute of Current World Affairs in Brazil, writing and photographing about social issues there. In 2003 he was awarded a Soros Justice Fellowship to look at juveniles tried as adults. In 2016, he was named a Virginia Museum of Fine Art Fellowship for a portrait and audio series called the “New Orleans Thread Project.”As an educator, Turner teaches photo workshops with National Geographic’s Photo Camp and is a fellow with the News Literacy Project.In addition to the WAMU website, his work can be seen at www.tyronefoto.com. [Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5]
Beth LaBerge
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information