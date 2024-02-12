Photos: Israel targets Rafah as dissent against Hamas grows in Gaza

This past week Israel rejected Hamas' cease-fire plan, protestors again took to the streets in Tel Aviv to call for the release of hostages taken during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Israel discovered tunnels under a U.N. agency's Gaza headquarters, and dissent against Hamas in Gaza is now widespread and out in the open, voiced alongside fury with Israel.

An attack near the southern Gaza city of Rafah took place late Thursday, Feb. 8, resulting in at least 13 people being killed. Rafah is where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge because Israel had previously told Gazans they would be safe there. Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that due to Israel's obligation to keep civilians safe, a planned military operation in Rafah "cannot proceed."

Here is a look at memorable photos from the past week in the region:

Abed Zagout / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Palestinians who took refuge in schools amid ongoing attacks by Israeli forces try to stay warm and cook a meal on an open fire in the Rafah schoolyard on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters / Reuters Israeli soldiers stand on a tank near the sea in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Amir Levy / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters disguised as pregnant women take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Amir Levy / Getty Images / Getty Images Yoel Kadish holds a photo of his cousin, Or Yosef Ran, who was killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, as protesters block humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Kerem Shalom, Israel.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters / Reuters Friends and family share a Shabbat meal as people begin to return home in Sderot, Israel, on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images / Getty Images People survey the damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Wednesday, Feb. 7. There are mounting concerns over an Israeli Defense Forces ground invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where over a million internally displaced Palestinians are sheltering, as the U.N. warns of a potential "large scale" loss of life.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images On Feb. 7, people look at a poster with pictures of young people taken captive or killed by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack on concert attendees at the Supernova music festival.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed in the Israeli ground offensive and bombardment of the Gaza Strip, outside a morgue in Rafah on Feb. 8.

Ariel Schalit / AP / AP A woman shouts slogans after being detained by the police in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Feb. 10, during a protest to demand the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack.

Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Palestinian paramedics load bodies recovered from a wrecked car into an ambulance following reports of an Israeli bombardment on Rafah on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Ariel Schalit / AP / AP Israeli soldiers guard a crater-like hole giving way to a small tunnel entrance in an UNRWA compound on Thursday, Feb. 8, where the military discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the U.N. agency that the military says Hamas militants used to attack its forces during a ground operation in Gaza.

Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman and children sit outside tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Smoke plumes billow above the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, Feb. 11.