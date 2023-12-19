Photos: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor honored as 'influential, iconic jurist'

President Biden memorialized Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor calling her a pioneer in the legal world who inspired generations of women.

O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden applauded Justice O'Connor's grit, her dedication to her principles and her desire for civility. Biden also noted that as the last supreme court justice to have held elected office — serving as an Arizona state senator — she was particularly aware of the law's impact on peoples lives.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined Biden in speaking at the services today at Washington National Cathedral, calling her a "strong, influential and iconic jurist."

O'Connor was nominated to the court in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan and wielded considerable influence.

O'Connor retired at the age of 75. She died earlier this month in Phoenix. Sandra Day O'Connor was 93 years old.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jim Watson / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images President Biden attends the memorial service for former US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images An attendee looks at a program before the start of the funeral service of late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Jim Watson / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, from right, his wife Jane Sullivan, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, his wife Virginia Thomas, and Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito during the funeral service of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at the Washington National Cathedral.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP / AP The casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is escorted out of the Washington National Cathedral. O'Connor, an Arizona native and the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, died on Dec. 1 at age 93.

Susan Walsh / AP / AP President Biden speaks during at the memorial service for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy attend the funeral service for former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Jim Watson / AP / AP Sons of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor standing in the front row, Brian O'Connor, left, Scott O'Connor, third from left, and Jay O'Connor, fifth from left.

Susan Walsh / AP / AP Jay O'Connor, son of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, walks past her casket after speaking during a memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Pallbearers carry the casket for the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor out of the Washington National Cathedral after her funeral service.