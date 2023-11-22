Vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge closes U.S.-Canada border crossings

Updated November 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM ET

The Rainbow Bridge, which connects the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls, N.Y., has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge, authorities said Wednesday.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the FBI said it is investigating a "vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge" and that the agency is coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement partners. The FBI added that situation "is very fluid," but it did not include any further details.

In a posting on its website, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission said it has closed down several bridges linking the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls.

The closures include the Lewiston-Queenston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridges, and the Rainbow Bridge — where the vehicle explosion happened.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X that she's closely monitoring the situation and that state agencies are on the scene and ready to assist. The New York State Police is "actively working" with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and will continue to monitor all points of entry to New York, she said.

Hochul says she is traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.

Hochul says she is traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport says that while the airport is fully operational, it is increasing security system-wide following the vehicle explosion — saying that cars coming into the Buffalo Airport will undergo security checks, as travelers can expect additional screenings.

"We advise travelers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel," the airport said in its statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information becomes available. Follow coverage from member station WBFO.

