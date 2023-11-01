Morning news brief
Israeli airstrike hits Gaza's largest refugee camp. Donald Trump Jr. to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trail. It's Pakistan's deadline for all undocumented immigrants to leave or face deportation.
Copyright 2023 NPR
