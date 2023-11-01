© 2023 MTPR
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published November 1, 2023 at 3:11 AM MDT

Israeli airstrike hits Gaza's largest refugee camp. Donald Trump Jr. to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trail. It's Pakistan's deadline for all undocumented immigrants to leave or face deportation.

