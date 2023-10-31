As Israel's assault on Gaza intensifies, how will the ground operation unfold?
Israel's attacks on Gaza are intensifying, but the strategy of the operation remains unclear.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.