Loyalty to groups helped humans survive. That instinct still shows up in conflicts
Entrenched conflicts exist globally and locally. Here's what behavioral science says about working through entrenched divisions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Entrenched conflicts exist globally and locally. Here's what behavioral science says about working through entrenched divisions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.