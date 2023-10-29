Social programs that helped millions during pandemic are ending
During the pandemic, the government implemented social programs that helped millions. But many of those programs are now ending.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.