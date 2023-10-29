Israeli airstrikes are targeting Palestinians in the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp
An Israeli airstrike hit the northern city of Jenin, a rare attack on the occupied West Bank.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.