'Friends' star Matthew Perry has died at age 54
Actor Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the hitNBC sitcom "Friends," has died. He was 54.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.