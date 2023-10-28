Israel has cut off all communications in Gaza as it conducts nightly raids
All signs point toward a massive Israeli ground invasion of Gaza as the humanitarian crisis in the coastal territory grows more dire.
Copyright 2023 NPR
All signs point toward a massive Israeli ground invasion of Gaza as the humanitarian crisis in the coastal territory grows more dire.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.