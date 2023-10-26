© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Georgia restaurant will fine parents $50 if their children raise a ruckus

Published October 26, 2023 at 3:52 AM MDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Imagine you're at a nice restaurant trying to enjoy your meal, and some kids at the next table are raising a ruckus, and you don't know whether to leave or complain. A restaurant in North Georgia has a third option, fining the parents 50 bucks. It's right there on the menu of the Toccoa Riverside restaurant in Blue Ridge, adult surcharge for adults unable to parent. Some online reviewers are not happy, saying they'll never be back, but other reviewers said, you know, the food was worth it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Tags
NPR News
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.