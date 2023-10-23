NBA season kicks off Tuesday: It's Wemby-mania in San Antonio
The city of San Antonio and the Spurs are embracing the NBA's No. 1 draft pick, 7 foot 4 inch rookie Victor Wembanyama from France.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.