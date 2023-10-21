The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards on their first album in 18 years
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards about the band's first collection of original tunes in 18 years.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards about the band's first collection of original tunes in 18 years.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.