Some Ukrainians fear that war in the Middle East would distract from their plight
Ukrainians worry that a regional war in the Middle East will distract their country's allies, embolden Russia and prolong Russia's war on Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Ukrainians worry that a regional war in the Middle East will distract their country's allies, embolden Russia and prolong Russia's war on Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.