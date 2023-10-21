His family members were taken hostage by Hamas. Now they're coming home
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Ben Raanan, whose sister and stepmother had been taken hostage by Hamas in Israel earlier this month and freed Friday.
Copyright 2023 NPR
