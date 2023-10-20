© 2023 MTPR
What's hot for Halloween, in Britney's book and on spicy food? Tell the NPR news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published October 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM MDT

Halloween is approaching all too fast. If you don't have the expendable income to assemble a full complement of inline-skating Barbie gear, here's some advice.

Also unstoppable is next week's release of Britney Spears' long-awaited, already chart-topping memoir. If you know — or can guess — how she felt about the python she wrangled 22(!) years ago, you may be on the way to pulling an 11/11 this week.

NPR is committed to covering the crisis in the Middle East and you can follow our reporting. This week's quiz will look at what else is making news this week.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
