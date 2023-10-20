Officials are monitoring for sick birds at a lake in California's Central Valley
Officials are trying to contain an outbreak of avian botulism at Tulare Lake, which refilled this year due to California's extreme precipitation.
Copyright 2023 KVPR
Officials are trying to contain an outbreak of avian botulism at Tulare Lake, which refilled this year due to California's extreme precipitation.
Copyright 2023 KVPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.