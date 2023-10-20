© 2023 MTPR
Hamas has released two American hostages

By Michele Kelemen
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT

Hamas released two U.S. citizens — but 10 more Americans and nearly 200 others are still held by Hamas in Gaza.

