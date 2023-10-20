A 96-year-old bottle of scotch is expected to sell for $1.4 million
Sotheby's is auctioning off the bottle of Macallan 1926, which was aged over six decades. Another bottle of Macallan sold in 2019 for $1.9 million.
Copyright 2023 NPR
