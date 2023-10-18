© 2023 MTPR
For people who get health care coverage through their jobs, the cost is rising

By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT

A new report shows that monthly costs for those health plans rose in 2023. Premiums increased 7%, and that trend is expected to continue next year.

