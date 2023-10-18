A breakdown of the chaos going on in the House
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Norman Ornstein, a senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute, about what's is happening in the House.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.