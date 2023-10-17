What's the endgame of an Israeli ground assault in Gaza?
NPR's A Martinez talks with senior historian at the RAND Corporation Gian Gentile about what Israel can achieve with its attacks on Gaza.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.