Survivors of the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Be'eri describe the apocalyptic scene
People who lost their family and homes in the surprise incursion into Israel by Hamas reckon with the aftermath.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.