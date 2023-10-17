Blinken is making diplomacy efforts in the Middle East before Biden arrives in Israel
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has crossed the Middle East trying to keep the war between Israel and Hamas from spreading.
Copyright 2023 NPR
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has crossed the Middle East trying to keep the war between Israel and Hamas from spreading.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.