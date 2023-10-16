Music legend Smokey Robinson has made his way to NPR's Tiny Desk
Smokey Robinson, who is 83 years old, is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Now, he's made his way to NPR's Tiny Desk.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.