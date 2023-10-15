Welsh musician Ren's new album 'Sick Boi' is rooted in medical pain
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks musician Ren Gill, known simply as "Ren," about his new album, "Sick Boi."
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.