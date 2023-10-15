© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

To counter its aging population, Vermont offers $5,000 for recent graduates to stay on

By Liam Elder-Connors
Published October 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT

In Vermont, a new incentive offers recent graduates $5,000 if they stay and work in any field for two years.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is a Producer/Announcer.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.