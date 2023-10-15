Politics chat: House Speaker race; U.S. politics being shaped by the war
House Republicans are still struggling to coalesce around one candidate for Speaker while multiple crises add urgency to the search.
Copyright 2023 NPR
House Republicans are still struggling to coalesce around one candidate for Speaker while multiple crises add urgency to the search.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.