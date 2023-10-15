Hospitals in Gaza are struggling to save people even as the IDF tells them to evacuate
Doctors in Gaza say conditions in hospitals there are deteriorating due to a lack of power and supplies.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.