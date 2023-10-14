As Israel continues airstrikes on Gaza, Palestinians look back on a painful history
Palestinians continue to flee northern Gaza, as Israel levels an ultimatum for them to evacuate their homes immediately.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Palestinians continue to flee northern Gaza, as Israel levels an ultimatum for them to evacuate their homes immediately.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.