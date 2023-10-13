The latest on the race for speaker of the House
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., are running to be the next speaker of the House.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.